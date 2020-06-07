Larry Turpen
September 28, 1949 - June 1, 2020
Larry Turpen passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Nampa. He was born in Nampa on September 28, 1949 to John and Lois Turpen and raised with his older sisters Dolores and Peggy. He was married in 1968 to Deanna Jacobson and they raised two boys, J. Scott Turpen and Darin Turpen. Scott married Jennifer (Filer) and they have two girls, Samantha and Courtney. Darin lives happily with his partner Stacy McCoy and Darin's two boys, Jacob and Colby. After graduating from Nampa High School, Larry worked as a farmer as well as for Campbell Tractor and Lloyd Lumber. In his twenties he established Larry Turpen Custom Homes and built dozens of fine homes throughout the region. During this time he was elected as the President for the Idaho Home Builders Association. For the final 30 years of his career he was part owner of Western Siding in Meridian. During this time, Larry would often be seen on television commercials, with the other "Larry's," "throwing the paintbrush away forever."
Larry and Deanna celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary in February of 2018 surrounded by their loving family. Deanna passed away in June 2018. Their marriage was a perfect example of how good a life can be together. Larry most enjoyed spending time on their land near Cascade with Deanna, his sons, and their families. He instilled in his sons the ideals of hard work, honesty, and the love of family, outdoors, and motorsports. He was an avid story teller and would regularly captivate a room with his tales. Larry was a dearly loved husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed. The family would like to send a special thank you to Kathy and Greg Hite for their love and support. In leu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family to make a charitable contribution in the name of Larry Turpen to St. Jude's Children Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/give.html.
In the interest of keeping friends and family healthy and safe during this challenging time, the family will host a drive through memorial at the First United Presbyterian Church at 400 Lake Lowell Avenue in Nampa. Friends and family are asked to enter the church parking lot from South Canyon St. entrance, line up in the receiving line, remain in their cars, and greet the family between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.