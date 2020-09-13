Latisha A. Mora

February 11, 1978 - September 5, 2020

Latisha A. Mora, 42, passed away peacefully on September 05, 2020. She was born February 11, 1978 in Nampa, Idaho to Tamara Bednorz and Servando Nieto.

Latisha was a hard worker and loved what she did. Latisha accompanied many achievements at Intermountain Gas Company over the last ten years. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, amazing friend, and for always giving more than she ever received. Latisha loved to spend time with family, shop, get her nails done, and cook.

She is survived by her three children, Daniel, Tyson, and Anyssa; her parents, Tamara and Servando; her four siblings, Sandra, Servando Jr., Tina, and Nicole; her many nieces and nephews, and so many friends. Contact family for more details about services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store