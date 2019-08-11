|
Laura Lee Holmes
July 12, 1968 - July 31, 2019
Laura passed away of natural causes at home with her daughter Chantell by her side. She was 51. Laura was born in Missoula, MT to Bruce and Carolyn Merril. Shortly after they moved to Everett, WA where two sisters and one brother were born. After several years, Laura's family moved to Caldwell then to Nampa in 1976.
Laura attended most of her schooling in Nampa. In 1986, Laura married Rob Reed and together had two children, Tiffany and David. Laura divorced and later married Dwight Holmes in 1996; they had one daughter Chantell. Laura has seven grandchildren. Laura loved all her family very much including her five chihuahuas. She worked various jobs through out the valley. She also has nine nieces and nephews and two half-brothers.
She was is preceded in death by her grandparents, the Hallowells, Merrells and Millers and her ex-husband Rob Reed, and husband Dwight Holmes. She is survived by her children Tiffany Reed of Nampa, David Reed of Nampa, Chantell Boss, of Oregon; her siblings Christine Veredevelt of Washington, Walt Merril of California, Debbie Pitcher of Boise; half-brothers Shawn Merrell of Nampa and John Merrell of California and her mom and dad Carolyn and Dennis Brooks. All though you are gone, I will see you again. Love, Mom.
A celebration of life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at her parents' home [134 N Rowena Street Nampa, ID]. Please bring your lawn chair and a potluck item. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019