|
|
Laura Jean White
May 13, 1961 - December 19, 2019
Laura Jean White, 58 of Caldwell, Idaho left us on December 19th, 2019 after a battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. She passed peacefully at home with her husband Doug by her side.
Laura was born May 13th, 1961 in Grants Pass Oregon to Glen and Lynda Lane.
Shortly after that the family moved to Emmett then moved to Middleton in 1973, where she graduated from Middleton High School in 1979.
She married John Caviness and of that union she brought her son John Caviness Jr. into the world.
She met her husband Doug White in 1986. They lived together and raised John Jr. and then married in 2005.
She is preceded in death by her grand parents, a nephew and her father Glen Lane. She is survived by her husband Doug and son John, her mother Lynda Lane, her sister Cindy/Dwain Jones of Nampa, and brothers Scott/Kim Lane of Caldwell and Glen/Robin Lane of Caldwell, a large collection of family and friends far reaching.
The family would like to thank Heart and Home Hospice for their loving care, and Wish Granters of Boise. Wish Granters and Heart and Home Hospice worked so hard to organize one last trip to see her son John in California, which she enjoyed very much.
If you would like to honor her memory we ask that you make a donation in her name to Wish Granters of Boise. They can be found at wishgranters.org.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck at Adventure Plaza,113 E Main St. in Middleton, Idaho on January 18th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020