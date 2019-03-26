Lavonne M. Larvie

December 4, 1937 - March 21, 2019

Lavonne M. Larvie, 81, of Nampa died on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A private graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Lavonne was born to Howard C. and Clara E. (McKellip) Worthington on December 4, 1937 at Pueblo, CO. She moved to the Boise Valley with her family in 1947 and attended a two-room Lake Hazel school. She then attended schools in Eagle and Meridian, graduating from Meridian High School in 1955.

Lavonne married Francis C. Larvie in 1979 and left Boise in 1983, living in numerous states until he retired from Morrison Knudsen Corp. They returned to this area in 2001 and have resided in Nampa since then. She worked in banking and as a secretary in real estate and property management, retiring in 1987 after her last position as administrative assistant to the president of Metro Bank in Denver, Co.

Lavonne was a past member of the Madrigal Club, St. Alphonsus Auxiliary and the Boise Jr. League. In her spare time, she enjoyed music of all forms, flower gardening, and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters, Suzanne Martell and Lisa Martell of Boise; son Douglas Martell of Portland; granddaughter Claire Bryan; and two sisters, Jacqueline Schindele and Sandra Harms, all of Boise; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary