LaVonne Elaine PainterJuly 16, 1929 - November 15, 2020LaVonne E. Painter, 91, passed on November 15, 2020 in Caldwell, ID. LaVonne worked at Idaho Department Store and the Emporium. She volunteered at Caldwell Senior Center and was a member of Treasure Valley Christian Church.LaVonne is preceded in death by her husband Kenny, daughter Connie and granddaughter Niki. Survived by daughter Teresa, 3 grandkids, and 23 great and great great grandchildren.Graveside service will be at Marsing/Homedale Cemetery November 30, 2020. Procession will be led from Flahiff Funeral Chapel Caldwell at 11 am. Memories can be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com