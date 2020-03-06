|
Lawrence Daniel Bunts
July 29, 1926 - November 30, 2019
Lawrence Daniel Bunts passed away peacefully at the home of his only daughter on November 30th, 2019.
A memorial celebration to honor his life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday March 17th, at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Avenue, in Nampa.
Larry was born July 29th, 1926 in Binghamton, New York, the fourth child of Rev. Reuben and Mabel Bunts. At 17 he joined the Navy, became a corpsman assigned to the Marines, and served in the Pacific theater of WWII.
After the war he returned to New York, finished high school, began college, and married May Irene Cornell on August 19, 1950.
In 1954 Larry and May moved to Nampa, Idaho where Larry completed his BA at Northwest Nazarene College. After graduation in 1957 they moved to Berkeley, California where their only child, Rhea, was born in 1961. Larry owned and operated Dahl Biological Supply Co. in Emeryville, California for 25 years. After retiring in 1987, Larry and May returned to Nampa where Larry worked part time at NNU into his 80s. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and May after almost 67 years of marriage. Larry is survived by his daughter Rhea and son in law Carl Hedin, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Larry Bunts memory to the Larry Bunts Scholarship at Northwest Nazarene University. Checks made payable to Northwest Nazarene University can be mailed to NNU Office of University Advancement, 623 S University Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686, or gifts can be made via their website www.nnu.edu/give.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020