Lawrence (Larry) Lee Johnson Jr. passed away on June 4, 2020, in Nampa, Idaho of natural causes. Larry was born to Lawrence Lee Johnson Sr. and Lola Johnson on February 11, 1930, in Eufaula, Oklahoma.Larry acquired schooling in Oklahoma and finished his education through the United States Army with a diploma and college one-year equivalent.Larry joined the United States Army in 1948 and served his country for 20 years. He was stationed all over the world, including Germany and Japan. Larry earned 3 medals during his service: National Defense, Good Conduct and Army Commendation. He retired as Sergeant Major, which is the highest obtainable rank for an enlisted soldier, second only to Sergeant Major of the Army who is number one in command. He had 5 Master Sergeants and 600 men under his charge. At retirement his men honored him by lining the streets forming a parade.Larry worked for the United States Postal Service in Caldwell and then Boise from 1968 until 1988 earning a full retirement.Larry married Irma Jo Jenkins in 1952 and they had six children together before ending their marriage in 1983.Larry married Kaylen Lea Hill on October 1, 1994 and they just celebrated their 25th anniversary.Larry's special interests included playing and watching golf (which became his passion), watching football, and horseracing. Larry had a hole-in-one at the Riverbend Golf Course on Hole number 6.Larry was the foundation of a loving and close family and this was the most important part of his life. He was very proud of his family and would love to talk about them.Larry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kaylen Johnson, his children, sons Steve and Dan (Teresa) Johnson, daughters Evelyn (Colin) Roberts, Brenda (Ron) McLean, Carol (Carl) Anderson, Patricia (Bob) Trent and step-daughter Beverly (John) Akers. Larry had 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Siblings: Mary Lou Davis and Peggy Daughtery.Funeral Services will be held at Alsip Funeral Chapel in Nampa, Idaho on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2pm.