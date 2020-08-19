Lawrence W. Myers
July 24,1927 - August 12,2020
Lawrence W. (Larry) Myers - Age 93
Passed away on Wednesday, August 12, in Peoria, AZ. Larry was born on July 24, 1927, in Kuna, ID, a son of Charles B. and Minnie [Willhite] Myers. His wife, Iona Myers, his parents, 2 sisters and a brother, preceded him in death. Immediately following his graduation from Kuna High School in 1945, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His first stint of service included a tour in China. After his Marine service, Larry returned to Kuna, met and married Iona Belle Daniel, and their loving union endured for nearly 72 years. Larry was recalled to active service in 1950. After his second bout of service, Larry's primary career was with the U.S. Department of Defense civil service as a property and equipment manager. Larry's career took him to places as diverse as Alaska, Thailand, and several states, but Idaho remained home. After retiring from jobs at Sub base Bangor in Washington, Larry and Iona built their dream home on the banks of the Snake River in Marsing, ID and pursued an active retirement with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Idahorological Clock Club, the Marsing Senior Center, and enjoying their many friends and numerous family members. They later moved into Nampa, before a final retirement in Arizona to be near other family members. Larry's immediate survivors include his sons Lawrence Daniel (Dan) Myers [Deborah Gangloff] and Charles Bernard (Bernie) Myers [Louise Otto], granddaughter Katherine Myers Rutledge [Kelly] and 3 great-granddaughters. A joint memorial celebration for Larry and Iona is planned for 2021, and Larry's final resting place will be in Kuna, ID. On-line condolences may be posted at: www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com