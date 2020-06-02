Lee Green
Lee Edd Green
January 8, 1941 - May 28, 2020
Lee Edd Green born January 8, 1941 to Bonner Warren, and Lily Lucile Green in Sulphur Springs, Texas where he lived until he was 7. Lee traveled with his parents/siblings between California, Arizona, and Idaho for work until marrying. In 1959 Lee married Nancy Duvall, and had one child, Jimmy Lee Carver (Debbie.) In 1963 Lee married his current wife Vicki Sue Fegert, and was married 57 years. They have 4 children: Bonnie Kent (Lucky), Lee Green, Jr., Keith Green, and Victor Green (Rosa). Lee worked his adult life at Symms Fruit Ranch, where he retired at 72 years of age. In his younger years Lee was quite a horseman. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. He was a collector of everything John Wayne. He loved his dogs. Lee is survived by his wife, Vicki, all his kids, numerous Grand Children and Great Grand Children. Graveside services will be held at the Marsing Homedale Cemetery at 2 pm, Tuesday June 2, 2020. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
