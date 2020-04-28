|
Leon Armel Whitmire
February 10, 1930 - March 26, 2020
Leon Whitmire born to Alfred and Ollie Yates Whitmire in Jerome, Idaho on the family farm. Leon died at his home in Caldwell, Idaho. He was 90 years old. His family lost the farm in Jerome during the Great Depression. The family moved to California where Alfred found work in the ship yards near Pismo Beach, California. Leon attended grade school there and excelled in tennis. The family moved to Bullhead City, Nevada to work on the Boulder Dam, and Leon continued his schooling there. The family moved in the early 1940's to Notus, Idaho and bought a farm on Goodson and Hop Space road. Leon attended Notus Highschool; and was instrumental in running the farm. Leon worked on many construction projects from highway building to many large buildings around the valley. His real love was farming, and he had several small to average farms from Vale, Oregon to Nampa, Idaho. Leon was a skilled hunter and fisherman and loved to camp in the mountains.
Leon married Cecelia Lucas Whitmire, and they had four children. Cecelia and Leon were later divorced, and Leon married Lois Allen Whitmire on January 22, 1972. They were married for 48 years, and spent many happy winters in their fifth-wheel in Arizona with their different dogs.
Leon was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Una Wanzer (Austin), Velma Lee Campbell (Heber), Bill Whitmire (Dorothy), Robert Whimire (Fran). His son Michael, and his Granddaughter Mechelle Lynn Whitmire.
Leon is survived by his three children, Sheryl Hoyt (Rich), Linda Spearman (Jim), and Steve Whitmire. Leon has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020