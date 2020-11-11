1/
Leona Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Mae Simmons, 90, of Formerly of Nampa, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at a care center in Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, November 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3904 E. Greenhurst Rd in Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will take place at 1PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Burial
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zeyer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved