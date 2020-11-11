Leona Mae Simmons, 90, of Formerly of Nampa, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at a care center in Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, November 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3904 E. Greenhurst Rd in Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will take place at 1PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
. 208-467-7300