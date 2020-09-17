Leonard Carl Wolff

January 13, 1923 - July 3, 2020

Leonard Carl Wolff, age 97, passed away on July 3rd, 2020.

He was born in 1923 in Aloys, NE, the fourth of ten children born of Louis and Frances Wolff. During World War II, he joined the Navy where he was trained as an electrician at Camp Farragut in Coeur d'Alene Idaho. He served in the Pacific and was aboard ship in the Tokyo Bay when the peace treaty was signed and was part of the Navy cruise up the Zangtze River in China directly after the war. He married Lorraine Luedke in 1947 and they moved their young family to Caldwell in 1956. He continued his career as an electrician as an independent contractor, a member of the IBEW. He and Lorraine had an active retirement, working for extended periods as volunteers for Laborers For Christ building church facilities in Alaska and the Sawtooth Mountains. A commercial salmon fishing license gave them reason to take trips to the Washington coast and there were many trips to Alaska, Hawaii, California and Tennessee to visit family.

Leonard leaves a legacy in the electrical field with all three sons and two grandchildren having careers as electricians or electronics engineers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 71 years Lorraine, and 6 siblings. He is survived by his children: Allan, David (Janette), Janice Thelen, Carol (Tim) Lindsey, and Les (Cathy) Wolff. He was the proud grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 13 and great-great-grandfather of 1.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 10:00am on September 21,2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at Grace Lutheran Church in Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Camp Perkins, 219 River St. Ste 203, Hailey ID 83333 or Grace Lutheran Church, 2700 S. Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605.





