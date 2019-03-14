Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
South Powerline Road
Nampa, ID
Leonardo Gonzales Obituary
Leonardo M Gonzales
January 25, 1921 - March 12, 2019
Leonardo M. Gonzales, born January 25, 1921 to Domingo and Simona Gonzales in Augascalientes, Mexico. He passed at his home in Nampa, Idaho on March 12, 2019, his son, Manuel and daughter-in-law, Carol, and his two daughters, Lupe and Juana, were at his side at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his children, Robert, Arthur, Tony, Jessie, Manuel and his wife, Carol, Lupe, Juana, Lucy, Mary, Joise, and Ramona; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchild, and 1 great great-grandchild, named Ryker Gonzales.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria DeJesus Gonzales; and children, Raymond, Germina, Juanita, Leon, and David.
The family would like to thank, First Choice Hospice, for their services and care for Leonardo's final days.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, South Powerline Road, Nampa, Idaho 83686.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, Idaho 83651. To visit Leonardo's online guest book or to leave condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
