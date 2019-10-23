Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Leone Branstetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leone Branstetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leone Branstetter Obituary
Leone Branstetter, 93, of Nampa, died October 19, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Private family burial will precede the services in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now