Leone Branstetter, 93, of Nampa, died October 19, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Private family burial will precede the services in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019