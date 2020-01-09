Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonel Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonel Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonel Garcia Obituary
Leonel Garcia, 23, of Nampa, died Jan 1, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, Jan 9, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Burial will follow in the Mt Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obit is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -