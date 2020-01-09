|
Leonel Garcia, 23, of Nampa, died Jan 1, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, Jan 9, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Burial will follow in the Mt Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obit is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020