Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Leora Meroney


1928 - 2019
Leora Meroney Obituary
Leora V. Meroney
June 24, 1928 - November 11, 2019
Leora V. Meroney, 91, of Caldwell passed away November 11, 2019 at a local care center in Middleton. She was born at home on Wolf Creek Road, North Powder, Oregon June 24, 1928, to Chester and Hester Ports Nice.
In 1948, she married Russell G. Meroney in La Grande, Oregon. They lived in Cove Oregon for four years, and had two daughters, Suzann and Fay. Then they moved to Idaho where their third daughter, Jane was born. They settled and farmed in the Sand Hollow area for the next 47 years; then they moved to Caldwell.
She loved knitting, crocheting, reading books, was a seamstress, making her family's clothes, and taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a brother, Dale. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Fisher of The Dalles, Oregon; daughters, Suzann (Douglas) Horn (Randy)Wagner of Caldwell; Fay (Jeff) Good of Boise, and Jane Fisher of New Plymouth; Five grandchildren, Jennifer, James, Justin(Shandee), Melissa(Nathan), and Jason(Jill) Good. Ten Great grandchildren; Jaired, Jordan, Jacob Otto; Russell, Eli, Charlee Rose Noah; Trenton and Sequoia Fisher; Jackson and Elliott Good.
Graveside services will be held at Canyon Hill Cemetery on Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel and Pastor Cleve Clucas. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
A very special thanks to the ladies at Ashley Manor for taking such good care of our mom.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
