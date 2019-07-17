Leslie Elaine Werner

July 28, 1934 - July 12, 2019

Leslie was born July 28, 1934 to Leslie and Lucy (Wells) Carpenter in Gate, OK. When she was 2 years old, the family moved to Idaho where they settled in the Fargo Valley. She attended school in Homedale, Idaho.

In 1955, she met Samual (Sam) Maupin after a whirlwind romance they were married on January 15, 1956. Georgia Lynn arrived 10 months later, followed by Lucinda Grace, Phillip Perry, and Samual Leslie.

In 1975, Samual unexpectedly passed away. The family then moved back to Homedale, Idaho where Leslie lived and loved for the next 44 years. After many years she reconnected with a childhood friend, Max Garner, (who became her grandchildren's papa). Leslie and Max spent many wonderful years, until his death, traveling, camping and fishing.

Leslie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, sister Margie, brother Walter and childhood-friend Max Garner. She is survived by her sister Edith; children Georgia (Mike) Stimmel, Cindy (Allen) Bidwell, Phil (Laura) Maupin, Sam (Joann) Maupin; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Orchards of Cascadia for the care, kindness and love they showed mom. She considered them her family.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wilder Cemetery [20431 Batt Corner Road] in Wilder, Idaho. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 17, 2019