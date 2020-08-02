Lester George Schafer
Lester George Schafer, 96, died peacefully, July 27, 2020 in Caldwell, ID. We trust that his spirit is in heaven with our Father God and his Son Jesus Christ.
Born December 5, 1923 to Raymond Warren and Mabel Olive Schafer in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, served on an aircraft carrier as a radar specialist.
Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte; son Lynn; grandson Bart Bailey. Survived by daughters: Marilyn King, Carla Bailey, and Mary Schafer; 5 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and his brother Earl Schafer. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
A life celebration with a reception following at 1:30 PM, Friday, August 7. For those wishing to attend please email sonshinecb@yahoo.com for location, and as a headcount is required. For full obituary or to express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
. 208-467-7300