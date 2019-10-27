|
Leta May Shipman
1927 - 2019
Leta May Shipman passed away quietly at home of Natural causes and a battle with Dementia, on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Leta was born in September 1927 in North Branch, Kansas; one of three children to Willis and Edna Buster.
After graduating high school, Leta ventured to California to work for Western Union. In 1947 she married the love of her life, Clifford Shipman. She was always by his side for 70 plus years; as his co-pilot through life. She worked side by side through Cliff's many business ventures; bookkeeping at the grocery stores; hauling hay at the ranch; driving nails on the roofs of many houses they built and deep-sea fishing to name a few of them. She was an avid yard saler, loving to find her treasures.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Chipman. Also, by her parents, her sister, Jean Blaylock, her brother David Buster, her granddaughter Katrina Docksteder; and her grandsons Matthew and Benjamin Shipman.
Leta is survived by her son, Tim Shipman of Nampa, ID; daughters, Kathy (Nick) Pickle of Roseburg, OR, and Shelly (Rich) Cunningham of Nampa ID; along with thirteen wonderful grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren and two great -great grandchildren
Also, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and "all" their wonderful families.
As per her request there will be no funeral. Her remains will be buried with her beloved husband, Cliff at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019