|
|
Letta Lorene Wiseman
August 14, 1925 - April 9, 2020
Lorene was born Aug 14, 1925 to Wilma Blackwell Wiseman and Lester Wiseman in Clayton Kansas. She passed away at Canyon West care facility in Caldwell on April 9, 2020.
When Lorene was eleven years old, her mother passed away. She then took on the task of helping to care for her three younger brothers, Norman, Lawrence, Lowell and her baby sister, Alfreda. Lorene dropped out of school after completing the eighth grade to help her dad raise the family.
Lorene lived with her dad and helped him until his death. She then moved to a small house in Notus. She attended the Notus Baptist church where she was baptized and became a member. Later she moved to an apartment in Caldwell. She lived the last six months at Canyon West. The family wishes to thank the staff at Canyon West for the loving care she received.
Lorene is survived by her sister Freda and Freda's husband Merle Talkington. She is also survived by nine nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, one sister-in-law, two nieces and one nephew.
Lorene loved her family and was greatly loved in return. She always enjoyed being around family and friends whether it was camping, holidays, family dinners or just visiting.
Cremation arrangements are being made at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, Idaho. Burial and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020