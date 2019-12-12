|
|
Lilah Deloris Hansen
April 26, 1921 - December 10, 2019
Lilah Deloris Hansen of Nampa, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 after a beautiful, rich, and joyful life.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Nampa Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave., Nampa. To view Lilah's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Lilah was born April 26, 1921 in Nampa, Idaho to Henry and Emma Hatfield. After her mother's early passing, Lilah was raised along with her brother, Allen, and sisters, Nelda and Phyllis, in Nampa by her grandmother and father. Lilah attended school at Nampa High.
On February 20, 1941, Lilah married Gordon W. Hansen, in Nampa, Idaho. Gordon served in the US Navy from 1941-1945. After his discharge, he and Lilah settled down in Nampa where he began his career in the Idaho Power Company.
Lilah loved music. Lilah sang in the choir in high school and always sang with the family in the car. During her high school years and later throughout the valley she loved spending time with Gordon when he played his saxophone in his dance band.
Lilah especially enjoyed traveling and spending time in their trailer. The Oregon Coast and Southern California were some of their favorite places to visit. Lilah also enjoyed cooking for friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Lilah and Gordon lived in various cities throughout Idaho due to his employment. After Gordon's retirement, they made their home in Boise. In 1988, they returned to Nampa, where Lilah was a long-standing member of the Nampa Brethren church. At the church, she and her many longtime friends enjoyed craft groups and working for the annual bazaar.
Lilah is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Randy Grow, Bonita Springs, FL; daughter-in-law, Judy Hansen, Boise, ID; five grandchildren, John Grow and his wife, Morgan; Amy and her husband, Jim Kelly; Scott Hansen and his wife, Nicki; Keri and her husband, Kyle Kirsch; Eric Hansen and his wife, Christina; seven great grandchildren, Abbey Grow, Mitchell Kelly, Emma Kelly, Brooklyn Hansen, Ryder Kirsch, Rowan Kirsch, and Remi Kirsch.
Lilah is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Hansen, and her son, Dennis Hansen.
The family wishes to thank Prestige Living Karcher Estates.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to the Nampa Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave. Nampa, Idaho 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019