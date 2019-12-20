|
|
Lillian Thora Hoadley
September 13, 1938 - December 16, 2019
Lillian Thora Dennett Hoadley passed away from natural causes at her son's home in Caldwell, Idaho on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 98. Lillian was born to David Alma and Adria Rosalie Benfell Dennett in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 7, 1921. At the age of 13 she moved to Idaho and met the love of her life, Calvin Hoadley. They married September 13, 1938 and lived in the Lake Lowell Community for the rest of their lives. Mother accomplished many wonderful things during her lifetime, but she was proudest of the family she and Calvin created. Four children, 15 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, plus one due in January, and 13 great great grandchildren.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Christine (Ron) Weekes and son, Randy (Chris) Hoadley, both of Caldwell; Daughters-in-Law, Phyllis Hoadley, Marsing and Catherine Hoadley, Caldwell; a brother, Roy (Marie) Tidwell, Pasco, Washington; all of her grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, husband of 59.5 years, Calvin; sons, David and Fred and twin great granddaughters.
There will be no public service per mother's request. Private family service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Avenue South, Nampa, Idaho. Family viewing will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. and the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. A online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019