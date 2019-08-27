|
|
Lillie Eva Preuss
July 23, 1926 - August 24, 2019
Lillie Eva Preuss, age 93, of Caldwell, died Saturday August 24, 2019 at a Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A M at Rosedale Memorial Gardens 10350 N Iowa Ave Payette, Idaho 83661. Tyler King will conduct. Condolences may be made to Lillie's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Lillie was the daughter of Clarence and Marie Thiel. Lillie was born July 23, 1926 in Payette, ID.
Lillie married Donald Preuss on March 8, 1947 in Payette, ID. They were married for 72 years and raised a family of four children.
She was known as Babs by family and friends. She loved her sister Dorothy Schmelzer dearly. Family was always very important to her. She always made sure to take care of them in any capacity she could.
Lillie loved being out in the yard taking care of all her flowers and bushes. She was always a fan of yard art and never found anything she could not revive. The saying was if you stood still in her yard long enough she would paint you.
After retiring from the farm Lillie and her husband Don enjoyed camping and their Poodles.
Lillie is survived by her children Gary & Linda Preuss, Sharon & Larry Dowen, and Debbie & Kenny King and their families.
Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Don Preuss, son, Larry Preuss and her sister, Dorothy Schmelzer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heart N Home Hospice 822 S. 10th Ave. Caldwell, Idaho 83605.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019