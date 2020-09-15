1/
Linda Hunsaker
Linda Gail Hunsaker, 72, of Caldwell, passed away September 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held for her on Friday September 18 starting at 12 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint located at 3015 S. Kimball Ave Caldwell, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Thursday September 17 from 6pm to 8pm at Zeyer Funeral Chapel located at 83 N. Midland Blvd Nampa, Idaho. Funeral services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel 208-467-7300


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
