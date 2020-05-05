Linda J. Schleif

October 20, 1958 - April 29, 2020

Linda Joanne Schleif, age 61, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1958 in Balboa, Panama to Elmer and Florence Robison while he was stationed there with the U.S. Army. She met the love of her life, Leo James (Jim) Schleif in December of 1983. She was engaged 2 weeks later and married on February 24, 1984. They were blessed with 36 years together. Linda & Jim were each others best friends, soulmates, & partners in everything.

Linda was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was a full-time mom & it was important to her that she raise four independent, strong girls. Along with her husband they spent summers camping in the beautiful mountains of Idaho. Winters were for family get-togethers with her sisters playing games and enjoying the holidays together.

She was an avid collector of many things such as wind-chimes, Coca-Cola products, and stuffed bears. She loved to read a good Johanna Lindsey book, spend time tending to her garden, roses in particular, and was a fan of all things dolphin. She never met a stranger and always looked at the bright side of life.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, sisters Billie & Bobbie. Her grandson Hunter Kinney. Father in law Lauren William Schleif, & brother-in-law Wes Martin.

She is survived by her husband Leo James (Jim) Schleif, their daughters Tiffany Schleif (Brian Hollis); Rhonda Schleif; Amanda Kinney(Kevin Kinney); and Miranda Young (Nathan Young) Her grandchildren Alexius Schleif; Cydney, Dylan, and Bryson Kinney; Troy, Heidi, Jessica, and Riata Young. Her sisters Ann Rockey; Virginia Norris(Ed Norris) ; and Shari Martin. Her mother-in-law Velma Schleif. Jim's sisters and brothers. Many nieces, nephews & cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life event set in July to current events.

In lieu of gifts, please plant flowers or a tree in memory of Linda.





