Linda Kay Whipple, 77, of Nampa, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 121 N. Canyon St. in Nampa. A Viewing will be held at the Church from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial in Dry Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com