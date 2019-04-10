Linda Maurine Whittle

May 29, 1947 - April 6, 2019

Linda M. Whittle, 71, passed away peacefully at Cherry Ridge Nursing Home in Emmett on Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes, congestive heart failure, and a stroke. Linda was born in Pocatello, Idaho and moved to Challis, Idaho when she was seven years old. Where her father, Wayne Whittle, and mother, Shirley Tyler Whittle, purchased the Challis Drug Store. The family moved to Nampa, Idaho five years later where Linda and her brother, Robert (Bob), attended high school. Linda graduated from Boise State University with a teaching degree and taught school in various towns in Idaho. She later received her Master's Degree from Pocatello and taught Library Science at Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Owyhee, Nevada for many years. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother. Linda never married. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the L.D.S. Church located at 121 N. Canyon Street in Nampa, Idaho at 1:00PM. Linda loved cats and in lieu of flowers, she would have loved people to donate to their local SPCA or Cat Care Center.