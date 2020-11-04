Lisa Marie Dedapper
November 25, 1956 - October 7, 2020
After a valiant battle with Alzheimer's, Lisa Marie DeDapper passed away peacefully on October 7th, with her loving partner, John, at her bedside, covering her in prayer and serenading her with song.
Lisa was born on November 25, 1956 in Los Angeles, California to Jay and Marguerite (Walcott) DeDapper. She was the middle child, with an older sister, Joyce, and a younger brother, Jay. She would often reminisce about her 'idyllic' childhood, growing up a stone's throw from Disneyland, and at the age of 4, beginning her life-long relationship with Lisa Rude, her best friend of 60 years.
Lisa attended Corona del Mar High School, was involved in the newspaper and yearbook and worked summers at the food stand on Corona del Mar Beach. She loved to tell the story about the day Wilt Chamberlain stopped for a snack and she had to lean way down to look up and see his face outside the low window of the stand. After high school, she left California (in her bright yellow Honda she named "Sunshine") to attend the College of Idaho, earning a Bachelor's degree in English and Psychology. She attended grad school (MSW) at the University of Utah, where she met Steve Glen, whom she married in 1984. Their one child, Christopher Morse Glen, was born in 1987. They moved to Boise in 1995 when Lisa was offered a managerial job at the Boise YMCA. Her positivity and ability to get things done resulted in a rapid progression of promotions at the Y, culminating in her appointment as Executive Director of the Downtown Y. She held that position until 2005, when she was appointed CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho. In 2008, she returned to her alma mater as the Director of Major Gifts and Development for the College of Idaho.
In 2001, while working at the Downtown YMCA, Lisa met John Bleymaier, and the two of them began what would become a beautiful twenty-year relationship full of love and laughter. Upon Lisa's diagnosis of Alzheimer's, John saw to it that Lisa would get to enjoy life for as long as possible, and the two of them enjoyed many meaningful trips across the country in the past six years. Lisa was all about adventures! She had that rare ability to add so much life and happiness to every occasion, guided by her ubiquitous optimism and positivity. She saw the best in people and always sought to find a way for everyone to be satisfied, even if they couldn't all be happy. Above all, her joyous selflessness pervaded everything she did - she was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and never expected anything in return. Who could resist her smiling face, larger than life personality, and the easy way she approached life? And her quick wit was evident when she was chosen from the NYC live audience on the Late Night with Conan O'Brien show and, seated onstage next to Conan for a fast moving 2-minute impromptu skit, she proceeded to steal the show. In addition to her cheerful, uplifting ways, she was also fiercely and quietly independent. She spent her life serving her community wherever that was. She lived life vitally - and never let adversity or pain steal that from her. She had too few years but she lived every moment of them to their fullest.
Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Jay and Marguerite DeDapper, and her older sister, Joyce DeDapper. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Marissa) Glen and her younger brother, Jay (Todd) DeDapper.
The family would like to thank all of the friends and family who faithfully supported Lisa since her Alzheimer's journey began 6 ½ years ago, to offer very special recognition to Angela Lankford, Lisa's personal caregiver for many years, and to thank the staff at Morning Star Memory Care for the loving care they provided Lisa for the final years of her life.
Due to current health conditions, a private funeral service will be held for close family and friends. The funeral Mass will be streamed on November 12th at 11:00am. The link will be available at stmarysboise.org
.
In celebration of Lisa's giving spirit, a scholarship to the YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir has been created in Lisa's name. Her son, Chris and her partner, John have agreed to match all gifts to the Y Camp scholarship fund. Checks can be made payable to Treasure Valley Family YMCA. The memo line should state "in memory of Lisa DeDapper". Send donations to Treasure Valley Family YMCA, Attn: Financial Development; 1177 W State Street Boise, ID 83702.