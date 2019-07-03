Lohen Faye Bahner

October 4, 1967 - June 22, 2019

Lohen Faye Bahner, 51, passed away the evening of June 22, 2019. Lohen was born in Miami, Florida on October 4, 1967 to John and Ruth Bahner, who precede her in death. She grew up and went to school in Centerville, Ohio. She moved to Punta Gorda, Florida when her parents retired and there she graduated from high school. She moved to Boise, Idaho 11 years ago to be closer to older sisters, nieces, and nephews. Lohen was the youngest sibling; she is survived by four sisters, Lynne (Joe) Caroon of Deale, Maryland; Lesley Bahner (John Fiedler) of Sagle, Idaho; Laurel (Andrew) Chasan of Boise, Idaho; Louise (Howard) Levine of Porter Ranch, California; and one brother, Todd Bahner of Plano, Texas. Lohen is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and seven grandnieces and grandnephews. Lohen was an accomplished artist. She earned a blue ribbon for a painting at the Western Idaho State Fair in 2017. She participated in Special Olympics in swimming, bowling, track and field, and bocce ball. She learned to ride horses with Special Equestrians. She earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Nothing entertained her more than looking at pictures of family and friends and viewing home videos. She was Elvis' biggest fan.

Lohen's eyes were always sparkling and full of love and understanding. Even though she lived her life without words she never had a problem communicating. She could be funny, stubborn, playful, and silly but very rarely was she sad. Her favorite food was pizza with Coke.

The family would like to thank a team of special caregivers Erika, Ana, Hillary, and Jamie, for enriching and supporting Lohen, as well as Abode Hospice and Living Resources, for the care they provided her, especially in the last weeks of her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date for the family.

Lohen's faith in God was strong and she is now with her Creator, may she rest in peace. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 3, 2019