Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Parma Nazarene Church
Lois Cone


1927 - 2019
Lois Cone Obituary
Lois Mamie Cone
May 24, 1927 - September 25, 2019
Lois M. Cone age 92 of Roswell, ID passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 in Meridian, ID. She was born to the late Fred and Ila Martin on May 24, 1927. She married the love of her life, Donald Cone, on July 14, 1945. Lois enjoyed reading, games, music, camping and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 74 years Donald; her four children Sandra (John) Pecor, Cynthia Cone, Dan Cone and Susan (Rick) Abbott; her five grandchildren Ryan, Michelle, David, Stephen and Katherine; and her two great-grandchildren Caden and Deacon. Lois was preceded in death by all nine of her siblings. There will be a celebration of Lois' life on Saturday October 5th at 10:00 am. It will be held at the Parma Nazarene Church where she attended for many years. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of your favorite charities would be appreciated.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019
