Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Oreana, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Johnston


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Johnston Obituary
Lois Dawn Johnston
October 10, 1936 - September 3, 2019
Lois Dawn Johnston, 82, of Marsing, Idaho passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born October 10, 1936 in Emmett, Idaho to Forrest and Mildred Smith, the seventh of nine children.
She married J. Sheral Johnston on February 13, 1953 in Elko, Nevada. They spent many happy years farming and ranching in Owyhee County, as well as hosting many a good time in the Oreana store and bar until Sheral's death in 2001.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sheral; son, Roy; infant daughter, Lois; parents; siblings, Dorajean Arnold, Elner May Elliott, Marie Morris, Rixee Jess, and Wayne Smith.
She is survived by her children, Jim Johnston and Babette (Kelly) Morris; siblings, Darlene Maiden, Alvin Smith, and Reed Smith; grandchildren, James Johnston, Shawn Johnston, Lee Whitted, and Dylan Terry; and seven great grandchildren, Simon, Dawn, Emily, Terry, Billy, Maty, and Luna.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Oreana, Idaho. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, Nampa, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now