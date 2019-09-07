|
Lois Dawn Johnston
October 10, 1936 - September 3, 2019
Lois Dawn Johnston, 82, of Marsing, Idaho passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born October 10, 1936 in Emmett, Idaho to Forrest and Mildred Smith, the seventh of nine children.
She married J. Sheral Johnston on February 13, 1953 in Elko, Nevada. They spent many happy years farming and ranching in Owyhee County, as well as hosting many a good time in the Oreana store and bar until Sheral's death in 2001.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sheral; son, Roy; infant daughter, Lois; parents; siblings, Dorajean Arnold, Elner May Elliott, Marie Morris, Rixee Jess, and Wayne Smith.
She is survived by her children, Jim Johnston and Babette (Kelly) Morris; siblings, Darlene Maiden, Alvin Smith, and Reed Smith; grandchildren, James Johnston, Shawn Johnston, Lee Whitted, and Dylan Terry; and seven great grandchildren, Simon, Dawn, Emily, Terry, Billy, Maty, and Luna.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Oreana, Idaho. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, Nampa, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019