Lois E Martin

April 17,1929 - June 4, 2019

Lois Edythe Lucht Martin

90 years old

Mom, Grandma, Sister, Daughter and Friend. Died on Jun 4, 2019 in Boise, Idaho

Lois was born on April 17, 1929 in Wenatchee, Washington to Louis Lucht and Idella Limbaugh. She graduated from Links School of Business in 1947. Lois married Charles Haddon Heaton on February 23, 1946 in Boise, Idaho. Lois and Sgt Haddon Heaton had four children, Terry Heaton, Susan Heaton Tanner Haun, Kirk Heaton and Chuck Heaton. Sgt Heaton died May 1964. Lois married Lloyd Martin and added Lloyd's children to the family, Gary Martin, Deanna Martin, Connie Martin, Jim Butch Martin. Lois had two sisters Leola Kimball and Judy Capparilli.

Lois worked for Albertsons for over 30 years and enjoyed her job and especially her customers. She loved gardening, camping, the mountains, fishing, her cabin and spending time with family. She loved her time at her cabin in Clear Creek with her husband, Lloyd Martin, who preceded her in death. One of her favorite activities was her daily 2 mile walk with her neighbor friends, Helen and Neva.

Lois is survived by all her children, step-children, her sister Judy, grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held later this summer. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019