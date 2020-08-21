Lois M. Schroeder

July 13, 1929 - August 19, 2020

On August 19, 2020 after a brief illness, Lois passed away peacefully at her home in Burley, Idaho. Lois was born and raised in Caldwell, Idaho to Gibson (Dick) and Martha Grove on July 13, 1929. She was one of nine children.

Lois married Fred Schroeder, her high school sweetheart, in 1947. They made their home in Caldwell and had three children, Patricia, David and Susan. Lois was an incredible seamstress; making wedding gowns, drill team uniforms, coats and jackets. You name it she could make it. Even with her diminished eye sight she was still sewing during her last months. She loved to sew and loved teaching her granddaughters to sew. Lois was generous with her talents. She donated time and resources to Royal Neighbors, the Eagles Lodge, the Nampa Senior Center and many other service organizations. She especially enjoyed visiting with friends at the Nampa Senior Center before moving to Burley. Lois loved to fish and always enjoyed taking her grandchildren camping and fishing. Lois is survived by her daughters Pat Pfeiffer-Gish and husband Ron Gish of Boise and Susan and Gary Belliston of Burley, grandchildren, Lisa Farro (Steve), Jamie Phipps, Jill Carroll (Rob), Cheri Franko (Jamie), Paul Belliston (Shelly), Chris Belliston (Lacey) and ten great grandchildren. Lois was predeceased by her husband Fred and son David as well as her siblings; Everett Grove, Betty Jean Robison, Mary Wilks, Vera Bartrop, Howard Grove, Harold Grove, Shirley Taylor and Robert Grove.

The family would like to thank Dr North and the hospice workers who cared for Mom in her final days. A special "Thank you" to Scott and Noreen Zimmerman, who generously helped care for Mom and opened their house to the family. At Mom's request there will be no service. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired at 341 W. Washington St, Boise, Idaho. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.





