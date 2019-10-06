|
Lois Irene Wand
August 19, 1924 - September 19, 2019
Lois Irene Wand (née McClung) died at St. Alphonsus Hospital September 19, 2019. She was born on August 19,1924, in Elkhart, Kansas, the second daughter of John Ewell McClung and Flora Jeanette (Lamkin) McClung. As a child, she enjoyed the company of her many relatives in that area.
During the 'Dustbowl' in the late 1930's, Lois moved with her family to Paonia, Colorado. She was graduated from Paonia High School in 1942. She attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she was active in leading war bond rallies and worked canning fruit, sometimes with German POWs. She also taught in rural schools in western Colorado after finishing her two-year course of study. During that time she lived in the home of a school board member, and would walk several miles to and from the school house. The rural school had few books including basic readers. Lois would take an empty suitcase to a local library on the bus and return with borrowed books for the children. While living in Denver, she was married in July, 1946, to Robert Carney Wand, who predeceased her in 1981.
After living with her family in Paonia for the early years of her children's life, the family moved to Helena, Montana, in 1955. In Helena, Lois completed her undergraduate education while raising three young children and received her Bachelor's Degree magna cum laude from Carroll College.
In 1958, the family moved once more to Boise, Idaho, where Lois resumed her career as an educator. She taught first and subsequently second grade students at Cole and Campus Schools for thirty years. She was active in the Boise Education Association, Business & Professional Women [BPW], and Delta Kappa Gamma professional teachers' sorority, which she represented at state and national meetings.
After her retirement in 1988, she traveled extensively, often accompanied by her daughter. She toured mainland China shortly after such travel was allowed, and visited many areas in Europe and Asia. She often took public transportation independently without knowing the local language. She spent Thanksgiving in Hawaii each year with her daughter as well as visiting other times. On one visit, she traveled alone to visit a neighbor island when a hurricane suddenly made landfall. True to form, she took this moment as just another adventure. She traveled to her son John's home for Christmas for many years.
Lois volunteered as a docent at the Idaho State History Museum, conducting tours for school groups. She was noted for her robust preparation for her presentations. She read widely, and had a particular interest in British History. True to her beliefs in racial and economic justice, Lois was an life-long active member of the Democratic party. Lois participated actively in the Idaho Retired Educators Association's local meetings and programs.
She was an active member of Whitney United Methodist Church for over sixty years. Her long-term participation and leadership of the Mary Martha Women's Circle centered on the social justice teachings of the United Methodist Church. The circle supported the neighborhood school with school supplies from their meager funds.
In the past few years, she was enabled to remain living in her home with the assistance of her daughter and son-in-law, her sons, and her home healthcare aide, Deborah Castro.
Lois was the second of five sisters, two of whom predeceased her: Margaret Ann Clark and Mary Ruth Gunderson. She is survived by two sisters: Connie DeVilbiss of Manhattan, Kansas, and Carol Neubner (Klaus) of Greenwood, South Carolina. She is also survived by her three children: Thomas C. Wand (Marlene Haines) of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Robin Wand (Philip Neville) of Boise; and John Wand (Beverly) of Boston.
Additional survivors include her grandchildren: Robert J. Wand (Cindy) of Boulder, Colorado; Thomas David Wand (Vanessa) of Aberdeen, New Jersey; Katherine Wand of Cranston, Rhode Island; Christopher Wand (Tera Ellefson) of Somerville, Massachusetts; and Elizabeth Wand (Brian Dean) of Bolton, Massachusetts; and three great-grandchildren: Thomas Obadiah Wand, James Robert Wand, and Emma Estela Wand, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other members of her extended family.
Funeral services will be held at Whitney United Methodist Church, 3309 W Overland Rd, Boise, on Saturday, October 19, at 2:00 p.m., with the Rev. Christina Thompson, Pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Whitney United Methodist Church, Idaho Public Television, or the Idaho State Historical Society.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019