Lonnie M. Wright
November 21, 1939 - September 29, 2020
Lonnie Max Wright, longtime resident of Murphy and Caldwell, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 80.
Lonnie was born November 21, 1939 in Buffalo, SD to a rodeo family. His father, John Wright, was a champion team roper, calf roper, and saddle bronc rider. His grandfather raised remounts for the US Army in the Black Hills of the Dakotas. He came to Idaho with his family as a child and attended school in Marsing, Idaho. Lonnie served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961. He worked many years as a bricklayer and retired in 2005 after working 20 years as a property appraiser for Owyhee County. He has been married to his wife, Barbara, for 48 years.
Lonnie was active in many rodeo associations. He holds a gold card in the Idaho Cowboy Association and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was a member of the Senior Pro Rodeo Association, ACTRA and USTRC. This summer he competed at the Senior Pro Rodeos in Council, Idaho and Emmett, Idaho. In 2014, he was the champion heeler of the prestigious Caldwell Night Rodeo Memorial Century Roping. He was the All Around Champion in the Idaho Cowboys Association for 6 consecutive years, 1966 to 1971. He also holds 2 state roping championships in the IMPRA. In 1964, he won the team roping championship in the International Rodeo Association. In 1966, he won the Earl Lovan trophy at Jordan Valley, and retired the Wayne Albert all around trophy at New Plymouth in 1967. In 2008, Lonnie was inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Lonnie won his first bull riding at the age of 13 at the Vale, Oregon Rodeo. He won many wild horse races as a teenager. This includes the wild horse race in 1956 at the 10 Mile Rodeo. Lonnie and his father won the first Jordan Valley Big Loop contest in 1962.
Lonnie and his wife, Barbara, lived in Murphy for 40 years and along with Lonnie's father. They put on some of the biggest team roping in the country. Lonnie spent a lot of time helping kids with their roping and barrel racing. He would often lend his horses to kids who needed a horse to ride. Following his retirement in 2005 from Owyhee County. Lonnie and Barbara spent the next few years traveling on the National Senior Pro Rodeo Circuit. They also started spending their winters in Arizona where they built a home near Wickenburg. In 2014, they sold their home in Murphy, and moved to Caldwell where they put in a home and a horse facility. Lonnie loved all animals and always had a dog with him and sometimes more than 1. Last year, he lost his beloved dog, Panda.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, John, Elko, Nevada; daughter, Kaila (Scott) Rome, Oregon, Ashley (Everett) Elko, Nevada; brother, Jerry (Irene) Wright Nampa, Idaho; sister, Vickie Nagele, Caldwell, Idaho; many grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private ceremony at the Marsing/Homedale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Lonnie, the family request donations be made in his honor to the Spurs and Spikes Crisis Funds, 3060 Market Rd, Homedale, Idaho 83628, or a charity of your choice
