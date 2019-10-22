Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Basey home
16488 Pride Lane
Caldwell, ID
Loraine Basey


1955 - 2019
Loraine Basey Obituary
Loraine Gayle Basey
October 20, 1955 - October 18, 2019
Loraine "Gayle" Basey, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home in Huston, Idaho, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a battle with returning breast cancer that spread throughout her body.
She was a true fighter and a strong woman when it came to her health. In 1989, she battled her first bout of breast cancer. Then she was cancer-free for over 20 years. In 2016, she was diagnosed with breast cancer a second time and approached treatments with as much humor as she could muster.
Gayle was born in Moses Lake, Washington, on Oct. 20, 1955, and lived in Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico as a child. In 1976, she met Gary and moved to Idaho and they were married in 1978. Since then, they have lived together in Huston, Idaho, for 41 years. She and Gary were always thankful for their beloved neighbors and longtime friends and family all over the area.
Gayle was an animal lover, good friend, wife, mother and sibling. She was a loyal and determined individual that always wanted to help whenever she could.
Gayle will be missed deeply and remembered forever. She is survived by her three sisters and one brother: Sherry Chesser, Barbara Eddie, Dorothy Marcher and Joseph Chesser. She also leaves behind her husband, Gary Basey, and her daughter, Rebecka "Becky" Basey.
Gary and Becky would like to honor Gayle's wishes of keeping things simple, and would like to invite friends and family to an open house/potluck style Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Basey home at 16488 Pride Lane, Caldwell, Idaho 83607. We will use this time to remember the good times and laughter she brought to others. Please contact Rebecka "Becky" at 208-407-3248 for questions.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
