LoReena Kemp
2020 - 2020
LoReena Billie Kemp
May 31, 1940 - July 31, 2020
LoReena Billie Kemp, 80, of Caldwell, passed away on July 31, 2020.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a service. If you would like to pay respects, the family would like for you to stop by 2501 Lincoln on Saturday, August 8th from 6 to 8 pm.
Billie was born in Detroit Michigan to William and Isabell Ballans on May 31, 1940. She married George H. Kemp in California. The Kemp family moved to Caldwell in 1976.
Billie is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Judy Leeman, her husband George and her daughter Lori.
Billie is survived by son: James Raymond Kemp, son: Michael Joseph Kemp, daughter: JuDee Lynn Janowitz, daughter: Pamela Jean Hedge, son: George Martin Kemp. Billie had 12 grandchildren: Brittany, Lacie, Melanie, Christopher, Michael, Jeff, Emily, Amanda, Cory, Sean, Nicole and Owen. Billie also had 10 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to your favorite charity in Billie's name.
The family of Billie Kemp wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of her doctors and hospice.
Memories can be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
