Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene Johnson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorene Johnson Obituary
Lorene Emogene "Rene" Johnson
February 4,1936 - April 9, 2019
Rene passed away in Nampa, ID on April 9, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1936 in McMinnville, OR to John "Wally" & Julia Latimer. Rene graduated from McMinnville High School in 1954. She married Harry Sieler in August 1955. To this union they had four children (Linda, Ronald, Sandra, & Gary). They owned and operated a Western Auto store in Sandy, OR for 12 years. Rene then worked for Vanport Manufacturing in Boring, OR for 20 years as a secretary/bookkeeper in the lumber department. She divorced Harry and married Jay "Buck" Johnson in 1978. They loved to travel including a trip to New Zealand as well as many road trips in the western states. They moved to Nampa, ID in 2000 after retirement and were snowbirds for 15 years in Apache Junction, AZ.
Her favorite pastimes included knitting, ceramics, dancing, participating in a comedy club, and she became a Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star.
Rene is proceeded in death by her daughter, Sandra Blair, and her parents, Wally and Julia.
Rene is survived by her husband, Buck Johnson; and her children, Linda Kenny (Joe) of Heppner, OR Ronald Sieler of Sandy, OR, Gary Sieler (Sarah) of Mesa, AZ; her sister, Nita Locey (Chuck) of Fruitland, ID; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
We would like to include a special thank you to the staff of Grace Assisted Living and First Choice Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be open to the public, the viewing will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM with the funeral service beginning at 12:00PM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rene's name to .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now