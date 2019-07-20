Lorna Jeanne Scott

1933 - 2019

Lorna Jeanne Scott was born on February 13, 1933 and died on July 16, 2019. The youngest child of Rex Erman Lefler and Ruth Helena Dyer in Weiser, Idaho. The family later moved to Wilder, Idaho and she finished her high school education there. Jeanne went on to attend the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Nampa, Idaho where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Jeanne spent the rest of her adult working life serving in the nursing field. After becoming a nurse, she worked for Dr. Joe Saltzer and later for the Medical Center Physicians medical group for many years attending many of the fine doctors of Nampa.

While going to school she met Robert Brown and they soon married. Together they had three sons: Greg, Rich and Mark. They were later divorced and in 2002 she married Tom Scott who preceded her in death in 2009.

Jeanne enjoyed people, travel, music, art, flowers, cozy patios, mountains, good coffee, oceans, playing bridge, reading books, changing seasons and spending time with those she loved. She was always looking for the next great adventure. She was brave, authentic, courageous, hilarious, a Glam Gram! She was inspiring!

She always said that the happiest years of her life were raising her boys, though it no doubt shortened her life expectancy significantly. She loved life and she lived it to the fullest. She was a great mom, spending countless hours as a chauffeur to her boys and cheering them on in all their endeavors, constantly using her nursing skills to patch them up, and always being there to talk.

In her later years, she loved traveling with Tom and spending time at the Oregon coast and in Palm Springs, California. She cherished their years together. Tom was a joy to her.

At the time of her death, she had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved spending time with them as well.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Avenue in Nampa, Idaho.

More than anything, she was a great friend to many and will be missed by all she touched.

The family would like to especially thank the tireless, sacrificial, tender care provided to our mom by Janet Lund, Terri Anderson, Beth Ode, Carol Murphy and Samantha Anderson and all of the Angels of First Choice Hospice. Thank you to granddaughter Elizabeth for all you did down the stretch. Thank you to dear friends who were there. We love you.

