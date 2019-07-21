Lorraine Klahr

April 14, 1924 - July 16, 2019

Armina "Lorraine" Klahr, 95 of Caldwell, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in her home of natural causes.

Lorraine was born April 14,1924 in Caldwell, Idaho the daughter of Buell J. Clement and Grace B. Clement. She was an only child and lived in the rural Notus area during her youth. She attended the Enrose and Notus schools, graduating from Notus High School in 1942. She then married Harry (Tuck) Klahr, July 13, 1954 in Winnemucca, Nevada. For over 35 years Tuck and Lorraine maintained a farming and feed-lot operation with Tuck's brother James and wife in the Parma - Notus area.

Lorraine enjoyed a passion for animals - no doubt stemming from her first ride on a horse to visit her Aunt Ethel, at six weeks of age. Her first spoken word was "kitty", and over the years her love of all animals and their safety prevailed. She was an active advocate and generous philanthropist of the Caldwell / Notus community, in addition to serving as a 4-H leader for decades, a member of Enrose Club, PEO and Native Daughters. She shall be remembered as a very talented and inspirational seamstress, remarkable cook and gracious hostess. She loved to entertain - and host many lovely gatherings for extended family and friends.

Lorraine is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, and both parents.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 10:30 a.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Kurt Hardenbrook will officiate. Burial will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. A viewing will be Wednesday evening, July 24th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Dakan Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com

The family would like to thank Family Resource Home Care, and Heart 'n Home Hospice for the kind and loving care they provided for Lorraine and her family.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to a . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019