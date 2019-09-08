|
Louis Albert McNeil
June 26, 1929 - September 1, 2019
Louis Albert McNeil, 90, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 68 years, Myrleen (Elliott) McNeil; his son, Michael McNeil; his daughters, Lisa Harris (Bruce), Laura McNeil, and Christine Morgan (David); and eight grandchildren.
Louis was born and raised in Shelby County, Ohio, the son of Milton and Marie McNeil. After graduating high school, Louis joined the Air Force and met his bride, Myrleen, in Denver, Colorado. Louis had a very successful career in the farm industry, retiring from the Farmhand Corp as their National Sales Manager and then founding his own company, McNeil Marketing.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. S. Nampa, ID 83651 with a visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019