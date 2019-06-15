Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Kuna Butte Ward Chapel
3305 W. Kuna Road
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Kuna Butte Ward Chapel
3305 W. Kuna Road
Lucile Butler Obituary
Lucile Parker Butler
Lucile Parker Butler
10/3/1922-6/10/2019 died quietly at home after a short illness.
A native of Ogden, Utah, Lucile and her late husband Clarence Helon Butler moved from Ogden to Kuna in 1946, and into their home of 71 years in 1948. Together they raised 6 successful children there.
Lucile was a life-long and deeply devoted member of the L.D.S. Church. Over the years she was a visiting teacher, a member of the Stake Relief Society Presidency, a Relief Society teacher and she was active with the Young Women's Program.
She is survived by her children, Kent (Noraye) Butler, Tom (Katheryn) Butler, David (Sherry) Butler, Alayne (Terry) Chadwick, Mike (Nancy) Butler, Linda (Blake) Dilworth, 19 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Services are Monday June 17, 2019 at the Kuna Butte Chapel-corner of W. Kuna Rd and Blackcat. Viewing from 10:45-12:45, with Service at 1:00. Burial will follow at Kuna City Cemetary.
Arrangements are being handled by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 15, 2019
