Luis Y "Babe" Anduiza
May 23, 1935 - July 20th, 2019
Luis Y 'Babe' Anduiza, 84, of Boise, died Saturday July 20th, 2019.
Babe was born in Boise, May 23, 1935 to Pedro A. Anduiza (Spain) and
Susana Madarieta (Boise).
Babe is survived by his wife Mary L. Anduiza, daughter Janna Anduiza Lufkin (Kent) and son, Daniel Jon Anduiza and his two grandchildren, Katherine Susana 'Kate' Lufkin and Nathaniel Jon 'Nate' Anduiza.
Babe attended Saint Teresa's Academy and BJC (Boise Jr. College) and played football in 1955 and 1956 for his beloved coach and lifelong friend, Lyle Smith.
While Babe was happiest on a football field or coaching from the sidelines, he was also a proud representative of Idaho's Basque culture. He was a respected business community member and leader and owned the BF Goodrich dealership in Meridian, ID, Idaho Truck Tire, and Babe's Tire and Auto. He was a member of Saint Mary's Parish, a Community Activist and coach for Youth Optimist Football. Babe was also a proud member of the Boise Elks Club and the Bronco Athletic Association.
Babe was teamwork driven. His work ethic and standard of personal excellence was bestowed upon all who knew him. While he was serious about bringing up his two children to strive for excellence, honesty and integrity, he also knew the value of living and enjoying a well-rounded life. Many who knew him called him The Fun Dad and he truly was.
Graveside service will be held Friday, October 11th at 10:00am at Morris Hill with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable donation in Babe's honor to:
The Basque Museum www.basquemuseum.eus/
611 Grove Street
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 343-2671 or
Lyle Smith Endowment Athletic Scholarship in honor of Babe Anduiza
Boise State University
Allen Noble Hall of Fame
1910 University Drive
Boise, Idaho 83725
(208) 426-3556
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019