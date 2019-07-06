Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
1996 - 2019
Luis Cepeda Obituary
Luis Roberto Cepeda
August 28, 1996 - July 1, 2019
Luis Roberto Capeda passed away July 1, 2019. He was a 22 year old young man with a heart of gold and a spirit that shined brighter than any star. He will ever be missed by those he left behind. He is survived by his parents Marcial and Juanita, his sisters Petra, Paulina, and Lucinda. Grandparents Luis and Altagracia Cepeda. Marcos and Elva Villareal, and many aunts, uncles cousins. The family would like to thank everyone for there love and support.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday July 7, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday July 8 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa. Condolences to the family can be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 6, 2019
