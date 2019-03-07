Lyla Louise Lopez

Lyla Louise Curtis Lopez, 79, of Melba, Idaho passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 of natural causes at a local care center in Meridian. She was born January 6, 1940 in Bakersfield, California to Lyle John and Mary Louise Hanna Curtis. She was one of eight children. Lyla graduated from Mariposa High School and received and Associates degree from Merced College.

Lyla married Miguel Lopez Lara in December of 2017.

She was a very hard working woman and has held many jobs over the years from driving bus, working in the fields, milking cows and convenience store work. In 1980 she began to help people with their taxes and eventually settled on that career and did that work until she retired.

Lyla loved working outdoors taking care of her animals. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She called them her angels!

Lyla was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons David F. Walsh Jr. and Douglas A. Pereira; sister Jamie Marie Curtis; two brothers Jackson Andrew Curtis and Allen Lyle Curtis. She is survived by her husband Miguel; her children: Laura Gomez, Daniel L. Walsh, Vincent Sepulveda, Tosha Sepulveda, Marianne Sepulveda, Lyle Sepulveda; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; siblings: Linda June Curtis, Arthur Bruce (Smiley) Curtis, and twin sisters Rebecca Ann Curtis and Roberta Ellen Curtis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 112 Randolph St. in Melba with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. She will be placed to rest in Bruneau, Idaho at a later date.