Lyle A. Barnes

December 03, 1931 - May 12, 2019

Lyle Alvin Barnes

December 03, 1931 ~ May 12, 2019

Lyle A. Barnes was born on December 03, 1931 in New Westminster, B.C., Canada to Bethel and Fern Barnes. He graduated from South Burnaby High School in 1949 and attended Seattle Pacific College for a year before completing a Radiologic Technology training course at North Vancouver Hospital.

During his high school summer breaks, Lyle would travel east to Summerland, in the Okanagan valley, to work in the fruit orchards. This is where he met his future wife Laura Mott. They were married August 6, 1955. During the next nine years, Lyle and Laura lived in Burnaby B.C. Lyle worked as an X-Ray technician at the Royal Columbian Hospital while Laura taught elementary school. It was during this time that their first child Kathryn was born, followed two years later by a son, Warren.

In 1964, the family immigrated to the United States where Lyle managed the Radiology Department of the Caldwell Memorial Hospital for the next 30 years. In 1966, another son, Jeffrey was born.

Throughout his life, Lyle was an avid reader, kept and bred tropical fish, enjoyed playing tennis and traveling, and was active in the Free Methodist Church. Much to the dismay of their Canadian families who had expected them to someday return to Canada, Lyle and Laura proudly became United States citizens, remaining in Caldwell, where Lyle passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on May 12, 2019.

Lyle is survived by his children, Kathy (Matt) Fields of Leavenworth, WA, Warren (Amy Burkholder) Barnes of Boise, and Jeff (Carolyn) Barnes of Boise, four grandchildren (Melissa, Sam, Josie and Simon), one great-grandchild (Jackson), his brother Lorne (Lorena) Barnes of Westbank, B.C. and brother-in-law, Preston (Carrie) Mott of Summerland, B.C. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura and his parents, Bethel and Fern Barnes.

A private family memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the medical staff of the West Valley Medical Center, Heart 'n Home hospice and Harrison's Hope hospice for their kindness, thoughtfulness and excellent care given to Lyle and the family. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary