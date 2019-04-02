Lynn Jess Bisby

01/04/1937 - 03/27/2019

Lynn Jess Bisby, 82, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home of natural causes.

Lynn was born January 4, 1937, in Bakersfield, California, the son of Lynn and Mildred Bisby. He was raised in Knights Landing, California and joined the Coast Guard right after High School. He moved his family to Nampa, Idaho in the early spring of 1978.

Lynn worked for the City of Caldwell until he retired in June 1999. He then started his own trucking business where he hauled wheat, potatoes, and onions for local Treasure Valley farmers. Lynn loved to hunt and fish and spent many of his younger years with his father and brothers hunting and fishing in Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Northern California. He loved sharing this passion with his children and grandchildren and took them to his favorite hunting and fishing locations in Idaho.

He is survived by one brother, Robert Bisby of Turlock, California; four daughters, Rosie Sanchez of Caldwell, Idaho; Tammy Henry of New Plymouth, Idaho; Cindy King of New Plymouth, Idaho; Sarah Spriet of Winnemucca, Nevada; and two sons; Robert Bisby of Fresno, California; and Lynn Bisby of Caldwell, Idaho, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers; Allan Bisby and Edward Bisby; and one son, Jess Bisby.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charlotte Barton, whom Lynn helped raise as a daughter and Wanda Martin who both took special care of him in his last years.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Legion Hall in Ontario, Oregon at 25 NW 8th St., 97914 from 11 am to 1 pm. Condolences can be made to the family at https://lienkaemper-thomason.com/. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary