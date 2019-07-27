Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Grover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Grover


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Grover Obituary
Lynn Michael Grover
October 8, 1953 - July 10, 2019

Lynn Michael "Tiny" Grover 65 passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Tiny was born October 8, 1953 to Alma J. Grover and Persis May Young Grover.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, UT. A Viewing will be Monday from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at the Mortuary. Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Middleton Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary, Brigham City.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now