Lynn Michael Grover
October 8, 1953 - July 10, 2019
Lynn Michael "Tiny" Grover 65 passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Tiny was born October 8, 1953 to Alma J. Grover and Persis May Young Grover.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, UT. A Viewing will be Monday from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at the Mortuary. Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Middleton Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary, Brigham City.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 27, 2019