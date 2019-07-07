Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
College Church of the Nazarene,
504 E. Dewey Ave
Nampa, ID
View Map
1929 - 2019
M. Streight Obituary
M. Gwendolyn Streight
February 11, 1929 - June 26, 2019
M. Gwendolyn Streight, 90, of Nampa, passed to her eternal reward on June 26, 2109 at a Nampa hospital. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. in Nampa. There will be a viewing on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the Nampa Funeral Chapel, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. A private interment will take place in Colorado.
Gwen was born on February 11, 1929 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Frank and Fae Stinnette. Her parents pastored in Colorado and Idaho. She attended NNC and married her college sweetheart, Rev. C. Dean Galloway. They pastored in Idaho, Oregon and Arkansas and spent the bulk of their ministry as missionaries in Nicaragua and Colombia prior to Dean's passing in 1977. Gwen married Dr. Raymond McClung in 1979 and they lived in Nacogdoches, TX for most of their 17 years of marriage, prior to his passing in 1996. Gwen later moved back to Nampa where she met and married LaVerne Streight in February of 2000. They had a wonderful marriage until LaVerne's passing in December of 2018. Gwen was ready to go to her Heavenly Home. She died peacefully; singing, laughing, quoting scripture, and praying for her friends and family. She had children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, whom she prayed for daily. Gwen's extended family will miss her.
The family suggests that Memorial Contributions be made to the Jesus Film Project, 27631 LaPaz Rd., Suite A, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677.
An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 7, 2019
